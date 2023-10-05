Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Delivers Insightful Lecture on National Education Policy and Indian Knowledge Tradition at Berhampur University

Berhampur, October 5, 2023- In an enlightening extramural lecture held today at the new conference hall of Berhampur University, Professor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, a distinguished authority in Political Science and former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, Bihar, captivated the audience with his discourse on the National Education Policy 2020 and its intrinsic ties to India’s rich knowledge traditions.



Professor Sharma, also the General Secretary and Treasurer of the Indian Political Science Association, drew parallels between the National Education Policy and the timeless traditions of Indian society. He highlighted the significance of Vedic culture and the Gurukul system in shaping the foundation of education in India. To illustrate his point, he referenced the Mahabharata, specifically the Bahuda river in Ganjam.



Furthermore, Professor Sharma emphasized the importance of regional languages in facilitating students’ growth and understanding. He acknowledged that while these languages often serve as a barrier to learning, they also carry the essence of India’s diverse culture and traditions, which remain consistent across various religions.



Addressing the gathering, Prof. Geetanjali Dash, Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University and Chief Patron of the event, expressed her belief that language should never be a hindrance to learning and understanding. She used the analogy of local products like “millate,” which are enjoyed as airline desserts but are rarely consumed at home, to emphasize how mother languages can play a pivotal role in societal development.



The event’s Patron, Prof. Susant Kumar Baral, shed light on the global perspective of the National Education Policy, emphasizing its relevance on an international scale.



Dr. Sadananda Nayak, Head of the P.G. Department of History at Berhampur University and the event’s coordinator, delivered a vote of thanks in Odia, emphasizing the importance of promoting the National Education Policy for the betterment of society.



The lecture concluded on a note of enlightenment and unity, with attendees leaving with a deeper understanding of the intersection between the National Education Policy and India’s profound cultural heritage.