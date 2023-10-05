Axis Bank launches its digital bank proposition – ‘open by Axis Bank’

National, October 05, 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today announced the launch of ‘open by Axis Bank’, its digital bank proposition in its latest advertising campaign that focuses on the Bank’s digital capabilities. The Open 2023 campaign highlights the top 15 features of the Bank’s digital offerings. The launch is a culmination of the Bank’s multiyear effort to launch a digital bank within the bank, which is focused on delivering a personalized, intuitive, and hassle-free digital banking experience. The introduction of this future-ready mobile application underscores the Bank’s pivot towards enhanced digital offerings.

For three decades, the principles of ‘open’ have been the backbone of Axis Bank’s consumer-centric approach in the physical world. This campaign signifies the Bank’s evolution into the digital realm, in which ‘open’ continues to be relevant and remains at the core of crafting the new digital avatar. The launch seeks to establish ‘open by Axis Bank’ as the epitome of digital banking, bringing all the trusted and loved features in a user-friendly, modern interface for both existing and new customers.

Commenting on the announcement Sameer Shetty, President & Head – Digital Business & Transformation, Axis Bank, said, “We had laid out our aspiration to build Axis 2.0 as a digital bank within the bank. This journey has been delivered keeping the customer at the very core of every conversation and decision. It is part of all our customer interactions, product designs, and process innovation journeys. We have been continuously investing in digital-first products that reimagine customer propositions, both for existing bank customers as well as for new ones. Axis 2.0 is now ‘open by Axis Bank’ and we will continue to deliver personalised, individualised, hassle-free customer experiences under this umbrella.”

“open by Axis continues to see strong growth, with Monthly Active Users of ~13 million and nearly ~8.4 million non-Axis Bank customers. With a rating of 4.8 on the Google Playstore, the Bank continues to remain among the top players in the Digital banking space. Our power-packed mobile App ‘open by Axis Bank’ is a one-stop solution for all the digital banking needs with 250+ banking services on the go.”, Sameer further added.

Commenting on the announcement Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said, “This is a significant milestone in Axis Bank’s journey. As we continue to grow and adapt to the digital future, our core value of being ‘Dil Se Open’ will remain our guiding light, ensuring our offerings are both cutting-edge and rooted in the trust and familiarity our customers have come to expect of us”.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence isn’t just confined to its services. As of September 2023, ‘open by Axis Bank’ proudly holds the distinction of being the highest rated Mobile Banking App on play store amongst top 500 banks globally by market cap with more than 100K reviews. By constantly building on its brand principles of ‘open’, Axis Bank reiterates its promise to provide uniquely differentiated and superior digital experiences in today’s rapidly evolving banking landscape.