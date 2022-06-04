Principles of South-South cooperation guide India’s warm and friendly relations with Africa: Vice President

New Delhi :The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, called for fully exploring the complementarities and opportunities in economic ties with African nations to bring about quicker and sustainable mutual progress. He said that the principles of global “South-South cooperation” guided India’s warm and friendly relations with all African countries. He added that as India emerges as a key driver in global governance and global growth, African nations will continue to play a prominent role as India’s trusted partners and stakeholders in its prosperity.

Shri Naidu was addressing the gathering at the Universite Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal – one of the largest Universities in West Africa – on the topic ‘Tiranga and Teranga – 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Senegal’ yesterday. Shri Naidu is on a four day visit to the country, which is the first-ever State visit from India to Senegal.

“Peace, respect, receptivity, democratic ethos encapsulated in the Senegalese term of “Teranga” are the foundational values that have brought Senegal and India together and continue to provide the inspiration to work together and move together towards peace and prosperity for our people”, the Vice President said.

Noting that India and Senegal have had a fruitful 60 years of diplomatic relations, the Vice President Shri Naidu observed that both countries have pluralistic traditions, believe in cultural tolerance and that these values form the core of people-to-people relations. He pointed out that India, as the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal, as one of the most stable and model democracies in Africa, are natural development partners and share a natural affinity with each other.