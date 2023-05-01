Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of the Gujarat Sthapana Diwas.



“ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસની હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ….! ગુજરાત રાજ્યએ તેના સર્વાંગી વિકાસની સાથે-સાથે તેની આગવી સંસ્કૃતિને કારણે એક અનન્ય ઓળખ ઊભી કરી છે.



હું પ્રાર્થના કરું છું કે રાજ્ય આગામી વર્ષોમાં વિકાસની નવી ઊંચાઈઓ સર કરતું રહે.



જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત !”



“Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.”







