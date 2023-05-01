Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets on Maharashtra Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.”



“महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा.राज्याला महान संस्कृती आणि विविध क्षेत्रात राष्ट्राची प्रगती समृद्ध करणारे मेहनती लोक लाभले आहेत.भविष्यातही महाराष्ट्राची अशीच प्रगती होत राहील अशी मी कामना करतो.”







