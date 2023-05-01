National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Ludhiana due to a gas leak

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the tragedy in Ludhiana due to a gas leak.

The Prime Minister also announced ex gratia for the deceased and injured.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted :

“Expressing grief on the tragedy in Ludhiana due to a gas leak, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.