Prime Minister Narendra Modi pained by the tragedy in Bhiwandi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragedy in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.



The Prime Minister Office tweeted :



“Pained by the tragedy in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”







