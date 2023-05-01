National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pained by the tragedy in Bhiwandi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragedy in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted :

“Pained by the tragedy in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”



