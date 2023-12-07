InternationalNationalTop News

Prime Minister congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3’s Propulsion Module took a successful detour

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi,7th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated ISRO for achieving another technological milestone in space.

Chandrayaan-3’s Propulsion Module took a successful detour. In another unique experiment, the Propulsion Module is brought from Lunar orbit to Earth’s orbit.

Responding to the X post of ISRO about this achievement, the Prime Minister posted on X;

“Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours including our goal to send an Indian to Moon by 2040.”

 

 

