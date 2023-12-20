Prime Minister calls the Vice President, expresses “great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs in the sacred Parliament complex”

New Delhi,20th December: The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the latter expressed “great pain over the abject theatrics” of some MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday.

During the conversation, PM told Shri Dhankhar that he himself has been at the receiving end of such insults for over twenty years. “But the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India, and that too in the Parliament, was unfortunate,” he remarked.

The Vice President told the Prime Minister that “the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution.”

Reiterating his commitment to the constitutional values, VP stated that “none of the insults will make me change my path.”