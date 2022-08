President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services awarded to RPF/RPSF personnel

New Delhi : On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, the Hon’ble President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the following RPF/RPSF personnel:

President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service

Shri Praveen Chandra Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Western Railway

Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service