President Droupadi Murmu received at Bhopal State Hanger by Governor and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : President Draupadi Murmu arrived in the capital Bhopal on Tuesday for the first time by a special plane of Air Force after becoming the President. Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister in Waiting Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra received at the State Hanger. President Mrs. Murmu inspected the parade. He was also given a guard of honour.

Officers of District Administration including Director General of Police Mr. Sudhir Saxena, Bhopal Commissioner Mr. Malsingh Bhaydiya, Collector Bhopal Mr. Avinash Lavania were present.