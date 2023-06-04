President Droupadi Murmu leaves on 6-day visit to Suriname and Serbia

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu left for her maiden state visit to Suriname in the late hours yesterday. The President will be on a state visit to Suriname and Serbia from 4th to 9th of this month. During the first leg of her visit, Mrs. Murmu will be visiting Suriname from 4th to 6th of June, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The visit assumes historical significance as Mrs. Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, to be celebrated on the 5th of June. India and Suriname enjoy warm and friendly relations and the Indian diaspora in Suriname acts as a living bridge between the two countries.

In the second leg of her visit, the President will visit Serbia from the 7th to the 9th of June, at the invitation of President Aleksandar Vučić. This will be the first-ever state visit of the Head of State between the two countries. The focus of the visit will be on encouraging the business communities of both countries to explore possibilities and prospects of business opportunities.