Jammu and Kashmir: Kupwara district produces 15.39 crore liters of milk a year; becomes milk Surplus

KUPWARA : With the substantial increase in cattle population and employing modern interventions, the milk production in Kupwara district has reached all time high of 1539,50,000 liters per year generating an income of Rs. 537 crore annually from milk alone making the district Kupwara milk Surplus, besides playing a crucial role in growth of rural agri-economy.

Milk productivity in Financial year 2021-22 in Kupwara district was 1323, 20,000 liters which reached to 1539,50,000 liters during the financial year 2022-23.

Total tagged cattle population of Kupwara district is 1.58 lakh, while the number of poultry birds has touched 5.06 lakh with the total egg production of 1.45 crore per year.

Dairy farming is a major source of livelihood for many families in Kupwara district and this sector is constantly growing with a focus on increasing milk production and improving quality of milk, besides upgrading milk collection, processing and marketing infrastructure with the intervention of centrally sponsored schemes.

Dairy sector in Kupwara district is holding immense potential for the economy and providing employment opportunities, besides contributing to the local population’s well being.

With the increased demand for dairy products and interventions of government a significant growth is being recorded in this sector.

The use of artificial insemination (AI) in the dairy sector has been proven to be a highly effective tool to increase animal productivity. By using AI, dairy farmers are benefitting from efficient use of high quality bulls.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf, Chief Animal Husbandry officer (CAHO) Kupwara said that during 2022-23, 34731 artificial insemination procedures were done in the district while in 2021-22, 33866, AI procedures were done.

IDDS (Integrated Dairy Development Scheme) is a major scheme which not only focuses on providing financial assistance, but also supports the dairy producer by providing milking machines, bulk milk cooling unit at 50% subsidy as well as other benefits. The scheme also provides Paneer Making Machine, Khoya Making Machine, Dahi Making Machine, Cream Separator Machine, Ice Cream Making Machine, Butter and Ghee Making Machine, Milk Van, Milk ATM and DG Set, to aspiring entrepreneurs who try to create their start-ups in the dairy sector.

“During the financial year 2022-23, under IDDS a total of 463 cases were sponsored in Kupwara district and 267 dairy units were established, thus providing employment avenues to around 500 unemployed persons. Established units are 3 times more than the previous financial year.

Two Softy Making machines were established in Handwara by two unemployed youth. Moreover, two milk vans were availed by beneficiaries to supply the milk to far-off places of the district and the first of its kind a Milk ATM was established in Tangdar Karnah which is dispensing quality milk.

“With the help of IDDS poor and marginal farmers of rural societies of the district, especially the women members of Bungus Valley FPO Hurdoona have benefitted.

Oagbal, Potushai, Rajwar, Karnah and Khumryal have been declared as milk villages by the Animal husbandry department Kupwara .

A project under IPDP (Integrated Poultry Development Program) is being implemented in the district for socio-economic upliftment of poor households. More than 100 rural farmers and youth benefited in the district. 3 new poultry farms were established and 22 already existing poultry farms were augmented with poultry equipment and automation.

In Kupwara district 98% cattle have been vaccinated against FMD/ LSD and 75% of the eligible female calves of 4-8 months age have been vaccinated for Brucellosis during the financial year 2022-23.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray has urged educated youth of the district to come forward and take benefits from different CSS schemes and turn to Dairy and Poultry farming which have developed as important sources of livelihood and employment generation for rural areas of Kupwara district.

The efforts of district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara for the successful implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the district for employment generation are being lauded by the public.