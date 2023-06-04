New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in New Delhi today on a two-day visit to India to discuss ways to further expand bilateral strategic engagement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will discuss a number of new defence cooperation projects with Mr Austin tomorrow.

Apart from his meeting with Mr Singh, Mr Pistorius is likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi. On Wednesday, he will travel to Mumbai where he is likely to visit Headquarters, Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. It will be Secretary Austin’s second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021.

Separately, German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius is arriving in New Delhi on a four-day visit to India tomorrow. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will also hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart.

The Defence Ministry said, a host of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during the two meetings.