President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Geoscience Award to Tata Steel Mining’s MD Pankaj Satija

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining’s Managing Director, Pankaj Satija has been conferred with the prestigious National Geoscience Award – 2022 by Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu for his relentless works in the field of Mineral Beneficiation and Sustainable Mineral Development. The President presented the award to Satija at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The award ceremony witnessed the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of State of Mines, Coal and Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Vivek Bharadwaj and other eminent dignitaries from Government of India.

The award instituted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India aimed to honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Satija’s outstanding contributions and exemplary leadership in the field of geoscience and mining.

Expressing his delight on receiving the coveted award, Satija said, “I am humbled and deeply honoured to receive this prestigious National Geoscience Award. I thank the Ministry of Mines and reiterate commitment to continue my efforts towards achieving excellence in sustainable mining practices.”

Under Pankaj Satija’s visionary leadership, many new milestones were created. First time vetiver plantation was carried out in Indian mining sector at Joda East iron ore mine, first time Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) was launched at Sukinda Chromite mine paving ways for star rating of mines and first time Drone Application for Mine Monitoring was launched at Noamundi paving ways for drone usage in mining sector in India.