Jindal Stainless receives prestigious Expand Global Markets Award from US-based Dana Incorporated

New Delhi : Jindal Stainless, India’s leading stainless steel company was recently honoured with Expand Global Markets Award by US-based DANA Incorporated. The award recognized Jindal Stainless for its multi-faceted customer-centric approach from among 1,800 nominations spanning 29 countries.

DANA, an Ohio-based company specializing in energy-management solutions for various mobility markets, announced the winners of its 2022 Supplier Awards in a virtual ceremony held in Maumee under several categories. These included Leveraging the Core Award, Deliver Innovative Solutions Award, Indirect Supplier of the Year, Sustainability Supplier of the Year. While most of the categories had multiple winners, the Expand Global Markets Award had a clear winner in Jindal Stainless.

Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, expressed his enthusiasm onthe accolade, saying, “Jindal Stainless is committed to prioritizing customer interests by delivering tailored solutions powered by cutting-edge technologies. Our efficient supply chain management system and Just-In-Time delivery approach have played pivotal roles in driving our market expansion growth. Our relationship with DANA is a long-standing one. For more than 15 years, we have successfully supplied stainless steel solutions to DANA in several countries, including Germany, the US, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and India, and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

The recognition further establishes Jindal Stainless as a frontrunner in the industry andsets a benchmark for excellence in 360-degree approach instrengthening its global footprint. The Awards acknowledge companies that have demonstrated outstanding dedication to organised supply chains, customer satisfaction, innovation, adoption of sustainable practices etc.