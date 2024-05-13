TPWODL is setting up a new 33 kV line for consumers in Sohela and Bhatli blocks of Bargarh District

Burla, 13.05.2024: As part of its value addition to its operation and maintenance work, TPWODL is setting up a new 33 kV line from Chor Grindola Grid Substation to Dasmile Primary Substation for domestic and agricultural consumers in Sohela and Bhatli blocks of Bargarh district.

At present, electricity is being supplied to consumers of these two blocks from Turunga and Dasmile Primary Substations, which is overloaded, and this is affecting the reliability of the power supply to industrial consumers and preventing new connections. Therefore, to address this, TPWODL has started laying a new dedicated 33 KV line at a distance of 22km from Chorgrindola GSS to Dasmile PSS, which will shift load from the existing 33 kV line and improve supply stability.

Upon completion of this project, we will ensure reliable power supply to approximately 21,000 consumers in Dasmile, Turunaga, Srigida, Sarkanda, Bishipali, Dumerpali, Sohela, Beherapali, Karmunda, Jatala, Damkilali, Garvana, Nuagan area of Sohela, and Bhatli blocks, including industrial and agricultural consumers. This project will enable the addition of new industrial connections, stimulating regional growth with increased investments and job opportunities.

Expressing satisfaction over start of this project, TPWODL CEO Mr. Parveen Verma stated that, this is another step towards right direction for the consumers need in Bargarh District. The work for this project has been started on 4th may and it will take 6 months to complete the entire work and charge the line. This will cost the company 7.32 Cr and we assure our consumers of Bargarh District that, all stones will be unturned to build a robust electricity network to provide stable and reliable power supply.