Srinagar PC records 36.58% voter turnout at 8 pm, highest in many decades

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the fourth Phase of voting for General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha concluded peacefully today with a 36.58% voting as of 8 PM in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Budgam & Shopian Districts partly. Polling took place in 2,135 polling stations across the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations. Voting started at 7 a.m. across the PC with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes.

Voters of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a show of faith and enthusiasm in the election process. This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enaction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.There are 24 candidates in the fray as compared to 12 in 2019 general election. Polling personnel including security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations.

Gross Voter turnout in past few elections

Year 2019 2014 2009 2004 1999 1998 1996 Srinagar PC 14.43% 25.86% 25.55% 18.57% 11.93% 30.06% 40.94%

More than 8,000 polling staff were on duty to cater to the over 17.47 lakh strong electorate. Command-and-Control centers have been working 24×7 in Srinagar as well as Jammu since the 16th of March, the date of announcement of the General Elections 2024 to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. At every polling station, basic minimum facilities of water, electricity, toilet, ramp, verandah/ waiting room etc. were made. Wheelchairs and volunteers were provided as and when required. In order to ensure inclusive voting, polling stations managed by women, specially-abled persons and by youths were set up. There were 21 green and eco-friendly polling stations. Media facilitation was done through passes for more than 600 journalists.

The Commission has enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur to also have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot. 21 Special Polling Stations were established at Jammu, 1 at Udhampur and 4 at Delhi.

Migrant voters voting at special polling stations

Planned, consistent and targeted interventions to promote voter awareness as part of SVEEP activities has contributed to the noteworthy rise in voter turnout.