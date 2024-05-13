Peaceful polling across 96 PCs in 10 States/UTs in Phase-IV

Polling in the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 96 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 62.84% of 8 PM. Polling was closed at 6 PM, but a large number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations.

The updated voter turnout figures which are still provisional will be available on the Voter Turnout App of ECI. This will give aggregate phase wise figures in addition to the State/PC/AC wise figures. Commission shall additionally for convenience of stakeholders, issue another press note with voter turnout figures at ~2345 hours.

State-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – 4 (8 PM)

Sl. No. State / UT No. PCs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Andhra Pradesh 25 68.12 2 Bihar 5 55.90 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1 36.58 4 Jharkhand 4 63.37 5 Madhya Pradesh 8 68.63 6 Maharashtra 11 52.75 7 Odisha 4 63.85 8 Telangana 17 61.39 9 Uttar Pradesh 13 57.88 10 West Bengal 8 75.94 Above 10 States/UTs (96 PCs) 96 62.84

Polling was held smoothly and peacefully. The Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu kept a regular close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process in all the phases and issued necessary directions, wherever required. Stringent security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. With the conclusion of phase 4, polling for General Elections has crossed the halfway mark with polling completed in 23 States/UTs and 379 PCs. Polling is complete in General Elections for State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 28 assembly seats of Odisha State Assembly.

In the Kashmir valley, voting took place for the Srinagar PC today. Amidst ample security, voters were seen queuing up peacefully at various polling stations in Srinagar to cast their votes. Polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by the Commission (from 7 am till 6 pm) to increase voters’ participation.

To further enhance transparency, the Voter Turnout App has now been upgraded to enable Android users of the App to take screenshots. This measure is in addition to the transparency measures taken by the Commission including showing state wise overall turnout on Voter turnout APP and releasing phase wise electors’ data.

As per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of Candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical/ logistical conditions. Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup by 17.5.2024.

The weather was largely conducive and there was no marked heat wave like conditions. Voters participated enthusiastically and visuals of voting happening under bright blue to overcast skies emerged from the 10 States/UTs that went to polls in Phase-4. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, are the States/UTs where polling took place in this phase. A total of 1717 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

High resolution poll day photos can be accessed here: https://www.eci.gov.in/ge-2024-photogallery In an unfortunate incident, a polling official in Champapet, Telangana passed away while on duty. Taking swift cognisance of the tragic demise, the Commission has directed CEO Telangana for immediate disbursal of ex-gratia payment to the family of the deceased polling officer.

Tharu tribe in their traditional attire at polling station in Bahraich, UP

The next phase (phase 5) polling is scheduled on May 20, 2024 in 49 PCs in 8 States/UTs