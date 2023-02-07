PPAC signs Statement of Intent (SOI) with IEA to strengthen cooperation in field of data and research in energy sector

Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Government of India, has signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with International Energy Agency (IEA), headquartered at Paris, to strengthen cooperation in the field of data and research & enhance global energy security, stability, and sustainability. This partnership will lead to an extensive exchange of knowledge.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep S. Puri, by Shri P Manoj Kumar, Director General PPAC and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director IEA, on sidelines of India Energy Week being held in Bngalore from 6th to 8th February 2023 at the Bangalore.

The SoI will initiate the cooperation in the energy sector between PPAC and IEA with various areas of cooperation as specified in the SoI. Further, the comprehensive datasets, reports, analysis will be made available for better analysis and interpretation. The training and internships of officers from PPAC to IEA for energy modelling and statistics, by IEA experts are planned to be organized to develop skillsets required for challenges posed by energy transition. The SoI will provide access to the international thought and view in the energy sector.

Both the Parties intend to co-operate under the SoI on the areas of Energy market data and statistics, biofuels (bioethanol and biodiesel) and Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) and other emerging fuels. It will also provide information on global oil and gas markets and technologies relevant for the oil & gas sector.

Both the parties will carry out joint studies, including on demand and supply of oil & gas, growth and stability of global and regional oil & gas markets, and economic advantages of alternative fuels. Both the parties also propose to constitute working groups in specific areas of cooperation.