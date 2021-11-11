Power Minister chairs meeting for discussion on the ‘Report on comprehensive Policy Framework for promotion of Energy Storage in the Power Sector’

New Delhi : R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy chaired a virtual meeting today with senior officials from Central Government, Central PSUs, Renewable Energy Developers, PSP Developers and Battery Manufacturers for discussion on the ‘Report on comprehensive Policy Framework for promotion of Energy Storage in the Power Sector’.

The Minister emphasized that our objective should be to ensure that no energy is lost and for that we need to be in a position to store all the energy, which is going to be surplus at any point of time.

Shri Singh stated that some Storage needs to be added with the Generation in order to ensure round the clock Renewable Energy. He further directed to prepare separate Guidelines on treatment of Energy Storage and Resource Adequacy.

To meet the target of 500 GW Renewable Energy by 2030, the Minister directed to work out the requirement of Storage capacity year wise in keeping with the upcoming addition of Solar & Wind projects.

Regarding ancillary services, Shri Singhemphasized on the need to have adequate energy reserve, which can be utilized at a moment’s notice to support our power system and Grid operation.

The Ministerdirected all Hydro CPSUs and Private industries to survey and identify Pump Hydro sites in the vicinity of existing HEPs.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Power Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Secretary (Power), Secretary (MNRE), Additional Secretary (Hydro) and senior officials from the MoP, MNRE, CEA, POSOCO, SECI, NTPC, DVC, BBMB and Hydro CPSUs.