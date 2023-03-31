Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has introduced implementation of Unified Tariff-a much awaited reform in natural gas sector.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that it is a noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.

In a tweet thread Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri informed that in line with objective of economic development of all regions of the country, PNGRB introduces implementation of Unified Tariff-a much awaited reform in natural gas sector.

Shri Puri also informed that this tariff mechanism will help India to achieve the ‘One Nation One Grid One Tariff’ model & also propel the gas markets in distant areas.

In reply to the tweet threads by Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.”