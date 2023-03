In a tweet Office of Raksha Mantri informed that Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, signed contracts for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System and 12 Weapon Locating Radars, WLR Swathi (Plains) for the Indian Army at an overall cost of over Rs 9,100 crore.

In reply to the tweet by RMO India, the Prime Minister said;

“A welcome development, which will boost self-reliance and particularly help the MSME sector.”