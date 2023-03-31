PM Narendra Modi greets on the commencement of National Maritime Week

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has wished National Maritime Week to add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing the coasts for economic prosperity.

He was replying to a tweet by the Union Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal where he informed about pinning the first Maritime Flag on the Prime Minister’s lapel to mark the commencement of National Maritime Week. The National Maritime Day on April 5 celebrates the glorious history of India’s maritime tradition.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“May the National Maritime Week serve as an opportunity to deepen our connect with our rich maritime history. May it also add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing our coasts for economic prosperity.”