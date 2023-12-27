PM to chair Third National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 28th and 29th December

New Delhi,27th December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 28th and 29th December 2023. This is the third such conference, the first was held in June 2022 in Dharamshala and the second in January 2023 in Delhi.

Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister of putting the principle of cooperative federalism in action, National Conference of Chief Secretaries are organised to encourage participative governance and partnership between the Centre and the State Governments. This year, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries will be held from 27th to 29th December.

The three day conference will witness participation of more than 200 people comprising of representatives of the Central Government, Chief Secretaries and other senior officials of all States/Union Territories. It will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving better quality of life for both rural and urban population by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The key focus of the National Conference of Chief Secretaries this year will be ‘Ease of Living’. The Conference will emphasise on the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States.

With special emphasis on easy access to welfare schemes and quality in service delivery, five sub-themes which will be discussed in the conference are Land & Property; Electricity; Drinking Water; Health; and Schooling. Apart from these, special sessions will also be held on Cyber Security: Emerging Challenges; Perspectives on AI, Stories from the Ground: Aspirational Block & District Programme; Role of States: Rationalisation of Schemes & Autonomous entities and Enhancing Capital Expenditure; AI in Governance: Challenges & Opportunities

Besides these, focused deliberations will also be done on Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation; Amrit Sarovar; Tourism Promotion, Branding & Role of States; and PM Vishwakarma Yojana & PM SVANidhi. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference so that the States can replicate the success achieved in one state or manoeuvre as per their own requirements.