PM Vishwakarma scheme represents a perfect blend of India’s civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship, says Dr. Jitendra Singh

New Delhi,27th December: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said the PM Vishwakarma scheme represents a perfect blend of India’s civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship. He said the scheme offers the option of earning livelihood while at the same time sustaining India’s age-old Guru-Shishya Parampara.

One District One Product and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna  (ODOP/VSSY) Closing Program was organized by Uttar  Pradesh Institute of Design & Research (UPIDR), at Lucknow Campus today.  In the Closing Program of 10 days training, certificates were presented to  almost 1,300 beneficiary artisans. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh graced the program as the chief guest. While  taking a look at the exhibition, he  encouraged the beneficiary artisans for their design-led contemporary  products.

On the occasion, “Journey Continues”, a book on the journey of UPIDR, 2017 onwards, was  launched by Dr Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the artisans and beneficiaries, Dr Jitendra Sigh said that before  2014, neither any Government did anything for this community, nor did they bother for their upliftment.

In 2014 when Shri Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of Bharat, since then, he has implemented numerous schemes for the artisan community, which has  enhanced the demand of the traditional products and the traditional industry  has also taken a boom. Their products have got a global identity as well as a  Global Market. Prime Minister has always been promoting the mantra “Vocal for Local”, which is creating a New “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” whose  impact will be much more visible in the global arena in the coming years to  come.

 “When the county will complete 100 years of Independence, the reins of the  development of the country is going to be in the hands of today’s young  generation, who are taking the traditional products to a different level”, he said.

He also congratulated the Chairman, UPIDR for organizing such a successful  program which is fulfilling the dreams of our visionary PM.

While addressing the beneficiary artisans, Chairman UPIDR, Ms Kshipra Shukla, said, today’s  program is contributing to the development of the country by following the  footsteps of “Atamnirbahr Bharat” mantra by our Prime Minister. Under his  leadership, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken all the schemes to the grassroots, which has benefited the common man, which is incredible.

For UPIDR, these artisans are not merely artisans, but they are the future of  the country who are standing by us in the journey of the development of our  country, he said.

While welcoming Dr. Jitendra Singh, Director of  UPIDR, Pranjal Yadav, said that this scheme was launched in 2018-19,  through which the artisans are getting the tool kit, 10 days training, along with  the stipend and financial support of bank through loans. This has been a game  changer as they are coming back to their roots and have started teaching their  age old crafts to the next generation. He also appraised about Diploma and  Degree courses run by the Institution.

The artisans present at the closing gave their heartiest thanks to the “double  engine govt” of Modi and Yogi for introducing such good welfare schemes.

