India will take a leading role in weather forecasting and climate studies, says Shri Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi,27th December: India will take a leading role in weather forecasting and climate studies, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Shri Kiren Rijiju, said today.

“Department of Earth Sciences has a short-term plan already and now the Department is drawing up a plan for the Amritkaal to make Bharat Atmanirbhar @ 2047,” he said.

Shri Rijiju was addressing the gathering after releasing the logo commemorating the India Meteorological Department, IMD’s 150 years of service to the nation.

Shri Rijiju said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was among the select Heads of Government invited to address the World Climate Action Summit, COP28, in Dubai recently, demonstrating that the global community realises India’s leadership role in Climate Change mitigation.

“PM Modi has unveiled the idea of making ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ (LiFE) a global Mission through bolder steps by the global clean energy fraternity,” he said.

Shri Rijiju said, as per the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), India has achieved its two targets for 2030 well ahead of time.

Shri Rijiju called for greater participation of private sector in fulfilling India’s needs for more Doppler radars in precise localized weather forecasting.

“With a slew of PLI schemes, India is now emerging as a manufacturing hub. Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars,” he said.

Shri Rijiju called upon the IMD to mobilize school children during its year-long celebrations beginning next month to raise awareness on Climate Change issues.

“Climate change and Global Warming are global concerns. We need to raise awareness that all individuals will have to come together, because the immediate phenomenon of pollution and extreme weather such as cloud burst and heavy rains are a result of wider climate change on Earth,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr. M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences spoke about the need to enhance awareness and outreach programmes along with the enhancement of capabilities to communicate the weather & climate services of IMD to common people and stakeholders.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, in his welcome address, discussed the evolution of logo since its inception in 1875, in pre-Independence era, Independence era and the existing logo.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) was established in 1875 as one of the first scientific departments of the Government of India. As it commemorates its 150th year of service to the nation, IMD is ushering into a new era. IMD will celebrate this milestone with year-long celebrations during January 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

The IMD logo symbolizes the remarkable journey of the department since 1875: