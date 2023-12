New Delhi,27th December: The Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy along with the Deputy Chief Minister Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“Telangana CM, Shri Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM, Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, met PM Narendra Modi.”