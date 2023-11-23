Mathura : PM Narendra Modi visits Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi to offer prayers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Mathura and offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Later on the day, the Prime Minister will participate in Sant Mirabai Janmotsav, which is being organized to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin in honor of Sant Mira Bai. He will also attend the cultural program organized on the occasion.