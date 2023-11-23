‘The Railway Men’ is a homage to the valour of unsung heroes: Actor Kay Kay Menon at 54th IFFI

New Delhi,23rd November: “The series is a homage to the valour of Railway Men that we all take for granted, it gives space to the unsung heroes, especially those who sacrifice themselves to save people on that fateful night of Bhopal Gas Tragedy,” said, Kay Kay Menon, one of the lead actor of the recently released web series, The Railway Men at a Press Conference, held on the sideline of 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa today. The four episode web series is based on true events of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

Addressing the media, Director, Shiv Rawail shared insights into the creative process behind the making of the film. He also spoke about the dedication of the cast and crew in ensuring that the right message was being delivered to audiences considering the sensitivity of who the protagonists were portraying. Expressing the same he said, “As producers, directors, writers and actors, it is our responsibility to be sensitive towards the pain because of the emotional attachment a lot of families have with the tragedy”. He also mentioned that no stone was left unturned to try and depict the real life events and although some amount of dramatization is essential taking into account the medium.

Speaking about the idea behind the Railway Men, writer, Aayush Gupta, said it was aimed at telling the story of the Railways and of how the organization mounted rescue efforts that mobilized its entire national network to rescue people.

The cast featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan in lead roles promises to captivate audience with its emotional depth and real-life narratives. The series is currently streaming on Netflix and was released on 18th November 2023.

The Railway Men is Netflix’s 4-episode thrilling drama which celebrates the unsung heroes – the railway employees of India – who went beyond their call of duty trying to save the lives of thousands of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city on the fateful night of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Watch the full interaction here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/6givwXjOckc?si=dznQiw0yll8SehCH