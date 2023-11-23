Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Mohan Reddy disburses Rs 82 crore under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes to meet the marriage expenses of poor people from SC, ST, BC, minority and other communities virtually from his camp office.

Chief Minister says that these two schemes are part of a noble programme aimed at helping poor parents who aspire to marry off their children respectfully, after educating them, to start a new life.