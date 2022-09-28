PM Narendra Modi urges people to take part in quiz based on 25th September 2022 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on NaMo App

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in quiz based on 25th September 2022 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on NaMo App. Shri Modi also said this month’s Mann Ki Baat covered topics ranging from wildlife to the environment and from culture to India’s rich history.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“In the recent #MannKiBaat programme, we covered topics ranging from wildlife to the environment and from culture to India’s rich history. There’s an interesting quiz on the NaMo App which I urge you all to take part in.”