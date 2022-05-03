PM Narendra Modi To Visit Lumbini In Nepal On Buddha Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lumbini in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. He will meet his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on May 16.

PM Modi will fly to Kushinagar International Airport from Delhi and then take a chopper to Lumbini in Nepal on May 16. This marks the Prime Minister’s first visit to Nepal after his re-election in 2019. However, he visited Nepal four times in his previous tenure. PM Modi visited two religious and cultural sites namely Janakpur and Muktinath in his last visit to Nepal in May 2018.