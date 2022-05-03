PM Narendra Modi asks Indians to turn Rashtradoot in interaction with Indian community in Copenhagen

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Prime Minister of Denmark H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, addressed and interacted with the Indian community at the Bella Centre in Copenhagen. More than 1000 members of the Indian community in Denmark consisting of students, researchers, professionals and business persons, participated in the event.

Prime Minister appreciated Prime Minister Frederiksen’s warmth and respect for Indians and emphasized that both countries can work together in finding innovative solutions for green growth. He lauded the positive role played by the Indian community in Denmark. He highlighted India’s economic potential and invited more India-Denmark collaborations.

PM Narendra Modi also said, When I had spoken of Digital India, some people had raised all kinds of questions. ‘Digital, in India?’ I’d like to say that 5-6 years back we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption. But today, the situation has changed.

India consumes more mobile data than combined data consumed by several big nations. New users are not from cities but from far off villages. It hasn’t only empowered villages & poor of India but also opened the gate to a major digital market. This is a real story of New India, said Modi.

Further, You should inspire at least five of your friends to visit India…and people will say ‘Chalo India’. This is the work you all ‘Rashtradoot’ have to do, added PM Modi .