PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 on 2nd March

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ on 2nd March via video conferencing.

About Maritime India Summit 2021

The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from 2nd March to 4th March 2021.

The Summit will visualize a roadmap for India’s Maritime sector for next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector. Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the Summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.