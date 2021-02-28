Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Sabyasachi Mishra to tie knot with actress Archita Sahu tomorrow in Rajasthan.Ring Ceremony Tonight .

“With the blessings of lord Jagannatha & our families it gives us immense happiness in sharing that our wedding is happening tomorrow. You all are integral part of our family. you have always showered your love during our good and bad times. how can we forget you on our big day! to start this new journey of togetherness, we will need your good wishes and blessings. lots of love & regards. #Sabyarchita,” Archita wrote through a Facebook post.

