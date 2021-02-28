Registration for next phase of COVID19 Vaccination on Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9:00 am on 1st March 2021 at www.cowin.gov.in

New Delhi: The next phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive for the age appropriate population groupswill commence from 1stMarch 2021 (tomorrow). Registration will open at 9:00 am on 1st March 2021 (at www.cowin.gov.in).Citizens will be able to register and book and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government’s Health Insurance Schemes,on Co-WIN2.0.The modalities of the new features integrated in the CoWIN2.0 digital platformwere explained to them.The private empanelled COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

The participants were explained that all citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on 1st January 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on 1st January 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities (as annexed).

There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. For example, for 1st March the slots will be open from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm on 1st March, and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability. However, on 1st March an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Center on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following Photo Identity Documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration–

Aadhar Card/Letter Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) Passport Driving License PAN Card NPR Smart Card Pension Document with photograph

A User Guide for the Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA):

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/UserManualCitizenRegistration&AppointmentforVaccination.pdf

A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. These can be accessed at:

a) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx

b) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx

It was also explained that the Central Government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the States and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the Government and Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the Government Health Facilities will be entirely free of cost, while Private Facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs. 250 per person per dose (Rs 150/- for vaccines and Rs 100/- as operational charges). Private Hospitals are to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of National Health Authority (NHA). Payment gateway for the same is being enabled by NHA on their website.

The Government of India has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield & Covaxin, free of cost to the States/UTs to vaccinateHealth Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) and will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from Pre-Specified Co-Morbidities.

The States have been requested to operationalize the linkages between the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) (both government & private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

List of Specified Comorbidities

for determination of eligibility of citizens in age group 45 to 59 years

SN Criterion 1 Heart Failure with hospital admission in past one year 2 Post Cardiac Transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) 3 Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF <40%) 4 Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease 5 Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH 6 Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment 7 AnginaANDHypertension/Diabetes on treatment 8 CT/MRI documented stroke AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment 9 Pulmonary artery hypertension AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment 10 Diabetes (> 10 yearsORwith complications) AND Hypertension on treatment 11 Kidney/ Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/On wait-list 12 End Stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD 13 Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications 14 Decompensated cirrhosis 15 Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in last two years/FEV1 <50% 16 Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma 17 Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 1st July 2020 ORcurrently on any cancer therapy 18 Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major 19 Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection 20 Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness