PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud today. The Crown Prince is on a three day state visit to India. He arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th G20 summit. Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was accorded ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. After the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince, there will be signing of minutes of first meeting of India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council. The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia will meet President Droupadi Murmu this evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. India is the second largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia whereas Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trading partner. During Financial Year 2022-23 bilateral trade was valued at over 52 billion dollars. Saudi direct investments in India amount to over three billion dollars. Energy cooperation forms a central pillar of the Indo-Saudi bilateral ties. Saudi Arabia is a key partner for India for ensuring energy security. It remained India’s third largest Crude and Petroleum products sourcing destination for Financial Year 2022-23.