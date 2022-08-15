PM Narendra Modi says world is looking at India with pride and hope for solutions to their problems

New Delhi:

The Nation is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi by hoisting the National Flag. After being unfurled, the Tricolour received a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Air Force band, consisting of 20 men played the National Anthem during unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashritya Salute’. The unfurling the National Flag was synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

In his ceremonial address, the Prime Minister said that this Day is being celebrated not just in India, but in every corner of the world the Tiranga is flying with pride and honour. He called it a historic day saying this is an auspicious occasion to march ahead with new resolve. Mr Modi said there was not a time under foreign rule when India’s sons and daughters had not struggled for her independence. He expressed gratitude to great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Dr BR Ambedkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Prime Minister said as the nation pays respects to freedom fighters, there is a need to remember their vision and dream for India during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav. He said nation is grateful to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. He also saluted the architects of free India including Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He highlighted that India has been home to great thinkers like Swami Vivekanand, Sri Aurobindo and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. He added that Adivasi freedom fighters such as Birsa Munda, Tirot Singh and Alluri Sitarama Raju played a pivotal role in keeping the freedom struggle alive in every corner of India.

Mr Modi said India has marched ahead inspite of many challenges because she is the Mother of Democracy. He said that India has proved that the people have the inherent strength coming from its diversity and the common thread of patriotism that makes India unshakeable. He stated that this soil has the power that despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept on moving forward. He stressed on the need to also salute the soldiers, police forces, and every citizen who combated many challenges and yet worked towards the vision of New India during the 75 years.

Prime Minister emphasised that for growth of New India, there is a need to ensure inclusive development across the nation. He said this was a vision held dear by Mahatma Gandhi. Mr Modi said that based on the philosophy of Gandhiji, government is working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation, be it Dalit, women, farmers, or Divyang. He said an aspirational society is important for any nation and expressed pride that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Mr Modi said this Amrit Kaal has provided a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society. He exuded pride that there is an increase in common consciousness of the love for the nation. He said Har Ghar Tiranga has been an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of this glorious country.

Mr Modi said COVID has been an example of this common consciousness, where citizens came together. He said the nation stood together from supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts.

In his address for the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world today looks at India with pride, hope and as a problem solver. He added that the world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met. He said Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayaas became the cornerstone of ensuring implementation of pro-nation policies and taking development to the last mile. He said when there is stability in governance and fast decision making, the spirit of Jan Bhagidari prevails for nation’s development. The Prime Minister said that as India celebrates 75 years of Independence, there is a need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years. He said this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians. He said everyone has to work with the vision of accomplishing what nation’s freedom fighters dreamt of, by 100 years of independence.

Prime Minister said that for the next 25 years, there is a need to focus on Five Resolves. These are Developed India, Removing every ounce of Slave Mentality, Pride for glorious heritage, Unity and Fulfilling Citizen’s Duties. He urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. He expressed happiness that from renewable energy to increasing infrastructure for medical education, India has improved on every front. Mr Modi stressed on the need to break free from the shackles of slave mentality. He said that sometimes talent is restricted by language barriers and called it an example of Imperialism. He said there is a need to be proud of every language in the country. Prime Minister said people can only fly high when they are connected to their roots. He said that when India flied high, she can provide solutions to the entire world. He said Nature has been a pivotal part of India’s heritage and country has traditions and practices that will help in combating climate change. He said the Unity in Diversity in India is something to be very proud of. He said people should go ahead with the motto of India First and hold on to this thread of Unity.

Mr Modi said equality is the cornerstone of India’s progress and people should be united through the mantra of India First. He stated that respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed on the need to support Nari Shakti.He requested every Indian to change the mentality towards women in everyday life. He added that pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India.

Mr Modi said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a public movement that should be taken forward. He urged people to follow Sri Aurobindo’s mantra of ‘Swadeshi se Swaraj, Swaraj se Suraaj’. He said AatmanirbharBharat is a public movement that must be taken forward. He exuded pride that after 75 years, people heard the proud sound of a Made-in-India weapon in the Independence Day gun salute. He saluted the armed forces for this feat. He also saluted the children who are saying No to imported toys. He said Aatmanirbhar Bharat runs through such children’s veins. He said that through the PLI schemes, India is becoming the manufacturing powerhouse of the world and people are coming to India to Make In India. He said nation needs to be Aatmanirbhar in energy sector. He said that from solar energy to Mission Hydrogen, these initiatives must be taken to the next level for energy independence. He praised that from space sector to drone manufacturing to natural farming, India is progressing rapidly in every sector.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister said nation should come together to defeat the evils of corruption and nepotism. He said there is a need to fight against corruption with all the strength.

He highlighted that in the last eight years, the use of Aadhar, Direct Benefit Transfer and mobile were used to find two lakh crore of black money. He said society should come together to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption. He pointed out that the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. He stressed that until and unless people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace. On nepotism, Mr Modi said opportunities should be given to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. He said talent will be the basis of a New India. He said stellar performances at the international sporting events are an example of India’s shining talent and such talents should be promoted and supported.

Earlier, Mr Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.