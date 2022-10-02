PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his Jayanti

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. PM also shared a video of his thoughts on Lal Bahadur Shastri. Shri Modi has also shared some glimpses from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Gallery in Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi showcasing his life journey and accomplishments as PM.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti.”

“Today, on Shastri Ji’s Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum…”