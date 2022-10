New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to President of United States, Joe Biden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused due to Hurricane Ian.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times.”