PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Jayanti. Shri Modi has also urged people to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. Shri Modi also underlined that this Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He has also shared a video of his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.”