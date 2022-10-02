India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.75Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.75Cr (2,18,75,36,041) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,40,146) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,15,223
2nd Dose
1,01,18,987
Precaution Dose
70,31,492
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,36,843
2nd Dose
1,77,16,742
Precaution Dose
1,36,64,775
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
4,10,40,146
2nd Dose
3,18,20,494
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
6,19,49,191
2nd Dose
5,30,92,044
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
56,12,92,775
2nd Dose
51,58,48,445
Precaution Dose
9,65,65,332
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,40,33,015
2nd Dose
19,69,80,544
Precaution Dose
4,91,46,850
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,76,71,227
2nd Dose
12,31,51,924
Precaution Dose
4,75,59,992
Precaution Dose
21,39,68,441
Total
2,18,75,36,041
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at37,444.Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 4,206patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,28,370.
3,375new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,64,127COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.56Cr (89,56,14,046) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.35% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.28%.