India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.75Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.75Cr (2,18,75,36,041) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,40,146) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,15,223

2nd Dose

1,01,18,987

Precaution Dose

70,31,492

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,36,843

2nd Dose

1,77,16,742

Precaution Dose

1,36,64,775

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

4,10,40,146

2nd Dose

3,18,20,494

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

6,19,49,191

2nd Dose

5,30,92,044

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

56,12,92,775

2nd Dose

51,58,48,445

Precaution Dose

9,65,65,332

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,40,33,015

2nd Dose

19,69,80,544

Precaution Dose

4,91,46,850

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,76,71,227

2nd Dose

12,31,51,924

Precaution Dose

4,75,59,992

Precaution Dose

21,39,68,441

Total

2,18,75,36,041

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at37,444.Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 4,206patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,28,370.

3,375new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,64,127COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.56Cr (89,56,14,046) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.35% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.28%.