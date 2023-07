New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today performed Puja at the new ITPO International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre and felicitated shramiks involved in the construction of the Centre.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Delhi gets a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, thus bringing people from all over the world. The economic and tourism related benefits of the centre will also be multifold.”