Jammu and Kashmir: Shri Machail Mata Yatra commences with religious fervor, gaiety

KISHTWAR : The annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra commenced today with religious fervour and gaiety.

On the first day, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG Range Doda-Kishtwar Ramban, Sunil Gupta along with Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Ahmed Poswal, SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, ADC Kishtwar Inderjeet Singh Parihar, SDM Paddar Arun Kumar Badyal, BMO Paddar Dr. Anil Sharma, DDC Paddar Hari Krishan Chauhan, besides other officials of the Machail Mata Yatra cell, local PRIs, prominent socio-religious personalities and hundreds of devotees paid obeisance on the auspicious occasion- first day of the pilgrimage at the Bhawan of Shri Machail Mata Ji. They prayed for peace, prosperity and development of the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the ADGP reviewed and assessed the security arrangements made for the ongoing Yatra and issued necessary directions to Police to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Interacting with the pilgrims, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh assured that police have made comprehensive security measures to ensure a hassle-free and safe pilgrimage. He said cut-off timings have been rationalized for the safety of the pilgrims.

The Deputy Commissioner apprised about various arrangements put in place this year for the convenience of the Yatris. These include providing adequate tents under the tent city at the Bhawan and accommodation facilities at Yatra Bhawan in Gulabgarh. He informed that Yatri Bhawan bookings at Gulabgarh will commence from today with a nominal charge of Rs. 50 and Rs. 20.

The DC also informed about the installation of a 30 KW solar power plant at Machail to illuminate the area and augment electricity supply, as well as the availability of helicopter services for the convenience of Yatris.

Moreover, local food stalls and home stay facilities are being provided by local entrepreneurs to cater to the needs of the pilgrims. Similarly, the mobile phone connectivity in the Bhawan and en-route has been taken care of, and Micro ATMs have been installed at 6 designated points in the Paddar area.

To facilitate better access to information and services, the official website of Shree Machail Mata Yatra (shreemachailmatayatra.com) has been launched enabling Yatris to avail information about the various facilities and to stay updated.

The administration has set up a control room to address any queries or provide assistance to pilgrims during their journey. Pilgrims can easily contact the administration through this dedicated facility.

The commencement of the Shri Machail Ji Mata Yatra is a cherished occasion for all devotees, and the administration is dedicated to ensuring a spiritually enriching and safe experience for everyone partaking in this revered pilgrimage.

ADGP Jammu encouraged Yatris to complete the pilgrimage without any inconvenience, abide by the guidelines, cooperate with the security personnel and respect the sanctity of the pilgrimage site.