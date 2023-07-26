Kalinga Literary Festival announces its bi-monthly edition in Cuttack’s Odisha Maritime Museum

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi – The Kalinga Literary Festival is excited to unveil its latest endeavor as it partners with Cuttack Heritage Walks to present an extraordinary bi-monthly literary celebration in the mesmerizing Silver City, Cuttack! The event is set to take place on 30th July 2023, amidst the enchanting aura of Cuttack’s rich heritage and cultural splendor.

Cuttack, a city that boasts a tapestry of history and cultural heritage, has been a pivotal influencer in shaping the vibrant culture of Odisha. Located along the banks of the majestic Mahanadi River, Cuttack’s historical significance dates back centuries, making it an ideal locale to rejoice in the fusion of literature and art. This literary extravaganza will be a unique collaboration between the Kalinga Literary Festival and Cuttack Heritage Walks. As experts in showcasing the city’s architectural marvels, cultural landmarks, and hidden gems, Cuttack Heritage Walks is a valuable partner in our mission to explore and celebrate the heritage of this glorious city.

From its awe-inspiring architecture to its intricate silver filigree work, Cuttack emanates a charm that captivates hearts. With its treasure trove of tales waiting to be discovered and shared, Cuttack’s history weaves seamlessly into Odisha’s rich cultural mosaic, offering a glimpse into the past that remains ever-present. Kalinga Literary Festival will host Kalinga Literary Festival Cuttack bi-monthly at Cuttack in last Sunday.

“Cuttack has been the literary, cultural and business capital of Odisha for centuries. KLF Cuttack is an attempt to engage with & celebrate Cuttack’s glorious past, the vibrant present and an inspiring future” said Shri Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder & Director of Kalinga Literary Festival.



KLF Cuttack’s inaugural day will host some of the legendary names of Odisha Literature such as legendary poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra, acclaimed actor, writer & TV Presenter Shri Satyabrata (Kuna) Tripathy, eminent poet Shri Saroj Ranjan Mohanty, Shri Amaresh Patnaik, poet Deepak Samantray, renowned journalist & author Kasturi Ray & Sandeep Sahu and many more literary figures.



The festival will also host renowned multilingual poets such as Shri Jnanee Debasish Mishra, Shri Amiya Ranjan Mohapatra, Shri Suresh Nayak, Shri Bijay Malla, Ms Ranjita Nayak, Dr Sarojini Sarangi, Prof Anjuman Ara, Shri Chinmay Jena, & Frederick Wright.



“KLF Cuttack is a unique initiative of the Kalinga Literary Festival that aims to revive & promote Cuttack’s glorious past & its cultural contribution to upheld Odisha’s traditional values. We invite all the literary lovers & enthusiasts to join us in the mega celebration & bask in the glory of Cuttack’s history, ” said Mr. Parida.



About the Kalinga Literary Festival:

Annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is being organized by the Odisha Media Info Service Pvt Ltd and Odisha Diary Foundation to celebrate the literary and intellectual energy of Odisha and its national and global interconnections. Last 9 Editions put KLF on the national and global map of literature and Art lovers. 9th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) held on February 24,25,26 2023 at Swosti Hotel in Bhubaneswar. It celebrates the creative spirit of the Kalinga and commemorates the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside Odisha and India. Academics, authors, political and social activists, law makers, government officials, corporate leaders, students and people from all walks of life immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favorite authors and works. Several eminent literary and film personalities are scheduled to attend the event. In the last 9 years, we hosted over 3000 writers across the globe. KLF is also hosting its annual edition at Kathmandu from 2022.



About Cuttack Heritage Walks:

Cuttack Heritage Walks is a distinguished organization dedicated to exploring and preserving the rich heritage and cultural heritage of Cuttack. With a voluntary team of passionate experts, they offer unique and immersive experiences that highlight the city’s historical significance and architectural treasures.