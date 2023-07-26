Pilot Shelbi Marries Entrepreneur Soumya

Bhubaneswar: Marriage happens in Heaven. Meera’s Courtyard at Kurang nearby Bhubaneswar turned into a heaven for the marriage of Lady pilot, Captain Shelbi Mishra with celebrated Entrepreneur Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra recently. The most awaited and much sought after Wedding ceremony of the session celebrated with much pomp, splendour and massive fanfare. The Mega Event witnessed the assembly of who’s who in the field of art, culture, education, politics, administration, entertainment and Business from all parts of India. The proud parents of Shelbi Dr Bipin Bihari Mishra and Dr Sukanti Mishra appeared to be the most generous hosts and took minutest care of the thousand plus outside guests, to make their every moment of presence and stay perfectly comfortable and utmost enjoyable. The Groom Soumya’s parents Sulochana Mohapatra and Manoranjan Mohapatra are also equally enthusiastic and ecstatic to greet and treat the VVIP’s during the grand occasion. The marriage evoked unusual enthusiasm and unprecedented excitements among the family members, friends and relatives of the couple.

Born and brought up in Baripada the Brilliant Groom Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra is now serving as Director of The Modern Dimension and heading the Business unit of Pan Pacific and Middle East region based in Bengaluru. Born in Keonjhar and brought up in Mumbai the amazing bride Captain Shelbi has been serving as a Pilot in Air Asia since last seven years.

Based in Mumbai Dr Bipin Bihari Mishra and Dr Sukanti Mishra have been the Co- Founders of Suryakheetra Foundation, which has been rendering exemplary services in the field of social work, health care, environment protection and poverty alleviation. Dr Mishra has also been holding coveted positions of Editor, Odia Samaj, President, Mumbai Odia Mahasangha, National Secretary of Anti Corruption Committee, President of All India Brahmin Mahasabha and President, India Chapter of World Odisha Society.

Both Sangeet Evening and Wedding Ceremony were the Star studded affairs. Celebrities of all sections of Society gathered in large numbers to celebrate the wedding of Shelbi with Soumya. They include State Mass Education Minister Sudam Marandi, former Union Ministers Jual Oram and Chandrasekhar Sahu, Former State Ministers Niranjan Patnaik, Sashibhushan Behera, Pratap Jena, Debasish Nayak, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Gopal Tripathy, President BOWA Dr. Kananika Tripathy, Chairman World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi, President Odisha Without Border Khirod Jena, Chief Mentor of OWB Nihar Samantara, Vice – President of Womens’s wing of WOS Reeta Patra, Founder of Rotary Club Eco, Bhubaneswar Ram Krushna Dash, former ARC Krupanidhi Biswal, BJP Leader Bhrugu Buxipatra, former President of Lions Club Dr. Bipin Nayak and founder member of OWB Pinkis Pradhan.

Renowned Singers Anindita Das and Sujeet Kumar Parida enthralled the audiences with their soul soothing musical numbers during the Sangeet evening. Ace anchor Shobhana Mishra conducted the supersonic show with aplomb.

Series of euphoric enjoyment sessions marked the heralding of the Mega marriage day from early morning. The splendid scene of all roads leading to Meera’s Courtyard was momentous and memorable. Around 3,000 guests turned up to take part in the celestial celebration. At about 11.00 a.m. the Groom Soumya arrived at the Marriage venue riding a ceremonial white car decked up with choicest colourful flowers. He was looking attractive and graceful wearing an ivory white sherwani. The entire atmosphere got reverberated with the playing of Band and popular musical scores. The Groom’s party received a royal and warmest red carpet welcome from Dr Mishra’s family and relatives. Then the Groom was escorted to the aesthetically and elegantly decorated marriage pandal. The religious rituals of the wedding ceremony was performed by priest Ratikanta Mishra in a sacred and solemn manner. Dr Bipin Mishra’s parents Kshetrabasi Mishra and Surjyamani Mishra were present and blessed the young couple. At the stroke of designated auspicious moment, bride Shelbi was brought to the wedding podium in a traditional procession by relatives. Wearing an ethnic orange gold glowing Kanjeevaram Saree from Mugdha silks, she was looking charming and charismatic.

While the marriage was performed in the day time, the reception was hosted by Dr Mishra’s family in the evening. The just married couple were appearing incredible with Shelbi, wearing a striking Navy Blue designer lehenga and Soumya attiring a captivating navy blue kurta pyjama with a matching blue coloured coat. The shining and stunning view of the newly wed duo seated in the dazzling and sparkling dias with the huge floral back drop was marvellous and mesmerising. The invitees were offered Odia, continental and Inter continental Cuisine.