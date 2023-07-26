Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch tomorrow a unique initiative ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will launch a unique initiative ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav tomorrow. It is a pan-India initiative of Ministry of Culture under National Mission on Cultural Mapping. Shri Amit Shah will officially launch the virtual platform during a grand projection mapping show at the Qutub Minar by 7pm onwards. The virtual platform https://mgmd.gov.in will connect people with villages of India.

The Ministry of Culture initiated ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ (MGMD) project under National Mission on Cultural Mapping in coordination with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The main objective the project is to culturally map India’s 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 States and 7 Union Territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform. Through MGMD, people will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of India. The core idea behind this project is to encourage appreciation for India’s culture and traditions, paving way for economic growth, social harmony, and artistic development in rural communities.

There will be a launch event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Qutub Minar in New Delhi tomorrow. The launch event promises to offer visitors the opportunity to explore and virtually travel through India’s villages. The exhibition and stalls will remain open from 11 AM to 10 PM, showcasing captivating glimpses of the cultural wonders each village has to offer. The Launch Event, beginning at 7 PM, will also feature a Projection Mapping Show on the Qutub Minar, narrating different themes of some of India’s handpicked villages. The occasion will also be graced by Ministers of the Ministries of Panchayati Raj, M/o Rural Development, M/o Animal Husbandry and other esteemed guests.

The MGMD Launch Film will offer an engaging and inspiring narrative, further deepening the connection to our cultural roots. The program also includes a “Samvaad” between people from different villages and Shri Amit Shah, offering a unique opportunity to interact with the heart and soul of India’s villages. This physical Samvaad will be moderated by RJ Sharat from Radio channel Fever- 104.8 FM.The launch event will conclude with a Music Concert featuring celebrated artists, Javed Ali and Anweshaa.

MGMD, under the guidance of the National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM), is being launched with the goal of culturally mapping India’s 6.5 lakh villages across 29 States and 7 Union Territories on a virtual platform, providing the world an opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse and rich culture of India. This comprehensive portal showcases essential information about each village, including its geographical location, demographic aspects, and description of traditional dresses, ornaments, arts and crafts, temples, fairs, festivals, and much more. It serves as a one-stop destination for discovering, exploring, researching, and virtually visiting every village in the country. Moreover, users have the opportunity to earn incentives and takeaways as they embark on their digital village journeys.