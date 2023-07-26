Cuttack: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today (July 26, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that medical profession is a vow of service. One cannot become a good doctor until one has sincerity towards service and commitment to the society.

The President said that healthcare is important for any society. She added that with the advancement in medical sciences, we have been able to save precious lives. She urged students to focus on research. She said that developing new medicines is as important as prescribing the existing one. She added that research would give a new identity to Indian medical scientists in the world.

The President was happy to note that starting from a small Pilgrim Hospital, SCB Medical College and Hospital became one of the leading institutions where people from not only Odisha but also from other eastern states come for treatment. She noted that the alumni of this institute are excelling in their respective fields and providing healthcare services not only in India but also in different parts of the world and bringing laurels to the country. She expressed confidence that students of this institute would continue to serve humanity and bring glory to the nation.