The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has hailed the landmark of 10 crore tele-consultations on eSanjeevani app.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“10,00,00,000 tele-consultations is a remarkable feat. I laud all those doctors who are at the forefront of building a strong digital health eco-system in India.”